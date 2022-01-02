Ngarivhume Calls For Firing Of ZEC’s Silaigwana

By A Correspondent| Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader has called for the dismissal of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chief Elections Officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana saying his failure to register new voters in 2021 should be the final nail on his coffin.

Posting on Twitter, Ngarivhume said Silaigwana who is responsible for the day to day running of the commission hence should be measured on what he achieves in a calendar year, slamming the recently reported voter registration crisis.

“If one of Strive Masiyiwa’s regional managers reported that they had not grown the business in 12 months, in fact they had lost the company money. That manager’s employment will be terminated without question.

“Utloile Silaigwana is ZEC Chief elections officers responsible for the day to day running of the commission. The first step in rectifying the voter registration crisis is terminating his employment. Period!,” said Ngarivhume.