Three Mt Hampden Brick Moulders Found Dead

Police has said it is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of three brick moulders from Mt Hampden who were found dead while hiding from the rains inside their brick ovens.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of three men aged 30, 36, and 42 who were found dead on 31/12/21 at Mt Hampden. The victims who were burning bricks with charcoal were found between the burning oven and a plastic which covered the oven where it is suspected that they were hiding from the rains,” said the police.