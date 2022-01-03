Christmas Day Killer Soldier Finally Nabbed

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has finally arrested the soldier who killed five people and injured three others on Christmas Day.

Lance Corporal Monga reportedly shot eight people at Wanganui Shops in Mhondoro Ngezi at around 6 pm after he had a misunderstanding with a civilian, Brian Mutero.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF)’s Brigadier-General Augustine Chipwere, confirmed Lance Corporal Monga’s arrest. He revealed that Lance Corporal Monga was nabbed after he eventually surrendered himself to the police.

Speaking on the shooting incident, Brig-Gen Chipwere said that investigations indicate, a mob got itself involved in the quarrel between Lance Corporal Monga and Mutero.

Brig-Gen Chipwere told the State media that Lance Corporal Monga warned the crowd by firing three rounds into the air after being cornered by the mob.

Despite the warning shots, the crowd continued to close in on him. He then fired his weapon into the crowd thereby killing four people on the spot and injuring four others, of whom one later died at a local clinic.

The other three who sustained minor injuries were medically attended to and discharged from the hospital.

Lance Corporal Monga reportedly sought assistance from a nearby school after the shooting incident. One of the teachers at the school is said to have driven him to the nearest police station. However, the police officers who were manning the police station did not arrest him because of fear.

After the police officers refused to arrest him, Monga is alleged to have walked throughout the night to his camp where he handed himself over to the military authorities.

Brig-Gen Chipwere bemoaned the shooting incident which happened on Christmas day. He said the Zimbabwe Defence Forces deeply regrets the recent shootings, including the other two that occurred on Christmas Eve in Gweru and Harare respectively.