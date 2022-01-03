ZimEye
Once again, kindly note that I have never sought, I do not seek, and I will never seek to join the MDC. Zimbabwe is neither a one party state, nor a one opposition-party country. Today's challenges require Zimbabweans to find each other beyond personalities and political parties!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 3, 2022
