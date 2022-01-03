MDC Alliance Denounces Intimidation Of Rural Voters

Share

Compliments of the new season , fellow Zimbabweans .

The MDC Alliance Rural Strategy and Mobilization desk would like to wish you all a happy New year .

May this new year be a another fighting chance for all our kin and Keith living beyond the end of enclave . The rural folk should start demanding accountability for devolution , service provison and infrastructural development through the ballot.

This year we are not going to allow any form of intimidation , persecution and repression by the ruling party. We are all going to stand guard and defend democracy by all legal and constitutional means available. This is a year of citizens Action.

Stay blessed .

Stay safe .

NHM

Registertovotezw.

Compiled by

Leader Cde Bvondo

Hon HappymoreChidziva

Secretary for Rural Penetration Strategy and Mobilization .