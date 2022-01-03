Mnangagwa In Rushed Meeting On Chaotic Provincial Polls

By- Zanu PF’s Politburo is this week meeting to address complaints from the party’s provincial elections held last week.

The party’s national political commissar, Mike Bimha, announced the preliminary results on Friday at the party’s headquarters in the capital.

“What I am going to report to you today are preliminary results. In all our elections, final results are only announced after endorsement by the Politburo; therefore, we are likely to have a Politburo meeting this coming week which will look through the entire exercise and after its deliberations, we will then confirm the winners,” he said.

Bimha said the party’s internal democracy systems allow those who have complaints to be heard.

“We don’t throw these complaints away. Obviously, we want these complaints to be considered and investigated so that decisions are made on the basis of objectivity.

“I will be getting reports from tomorrow (yesterday) onwards to help us in our deliberations in the coming Politburo meeting.”

In the polls, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Province Mary Mliswa-Chikoka won the Mashonaland West provincial chair, beating Kindness Paradza, Vengai Musengi and Happison Muchechetere.

In Mashonaland East, Daniel Garwe beat Kelvin Mutsvairo and Engineer Michael Madanha to the post.

Former vice chairperson for Masvingo province Robson Mavhenyengwa landed the top post after defeating the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira.

In Bulawayo, former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZILWA) chairperson Jabulani Sibanda emerged victorious, while in Midlands province, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima was uncontested. Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe won in Mashonaland Central after beating Tafadzwa Musarara, while Mike Madiro landed the Manicaland chairmanship.

Goodwills Masimirembwa retained his post in Harare province after triumphing over vice chairperson Godfrey Gomwe.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo also retained his post as leader of the party in the province.

In the Women’s League race, Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi emerged victorious, while Rejoice Sibanda took over the reins in Bulawayo province.

Ratidzo Mukarati is the new chair in Harare, while Happiness Nyakuedzwa retained her post in Manicaland province.

Tsitsi Gezi emerged victorious in Mashonaland Central.

Constance Shamu won in Mashonaland West and Dora Msimanga won in Matabeleland North.

Sindisiwe Nleya is now the new chairperson for Matabeleland South, while Tsitsi Zhou from Midlands and Agnia Mhlanga from Masvingo complete the list.

Isaac Taskan is now the Mashonaland East provincial youth league chairperson.

Emmanuel Mahachi retained his position in Harare province, while John Paradza won in Masvingo province.

Tafadzwa Gwinji is now the Mashonaland West youth chair while in Matebeleland South, Moses Langa is now the new leader of the youth wing.

In Mashonaland Central, Emerson Raradza is now in charge, while Stanley Sakupwanya took over the reins in Manicaland.

E Murechu will lead the youths in Bulawayo. In Matabeleland North, the youth league elections were not conducted because the candidates were over the required age. The elections were deferred pending guidance and direction from the party leadership.