Unrependant Thief Kills Neigbourhood Watch Member

By A Correspondent- An unrepentant thief was arrested in Mutare after stabbing a neighbourhood watch member to death with a knife.

Alois Rupondo (36), who is also facing several cases of housebreaking and unlawful entry, appeared before Mutare magistrate Langton Kasa last Friday facing murder charges

He was remanded in custody to January 14.

The State alleges that on December 24, Peter Manjoro (47) who was a member of the neighbourhood watch entangled with Rupondo at a vegetable stall and accused him of being a thief.

Rupondo armed himself with a kitchen knife and stabbed Manjoro.

After stabbing him, he removed the knife from the body of the deceased and ran away.

Manjoro managed to report the matter at Sakubva Police Station but died on admission at Victoria Chitepo Hospital.-newsday