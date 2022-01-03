Zanu PF Hints On Chaotic Provincial Elections Re-Run

By- Zanu PF has hinted that it would call for a re-run of elections in provinces that produced disputed results.

The party conducted its Provincial Coordinating Committee elections on 28 December.

In provinces such as Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland west the elections were marred with violence and produced disputed results.

National Political Commissar Mike Bimha said the Politburo would meet this week to deliberate on the results and alleged incidents of violence in some areas.

The ruling party would also look into complaints raised by some losing candidates, after which some victories could be withdrawn if irregularities were noted.

“We would want these cases to be fully investigated. Where we have candidates that would have been involved in cases of violence, such candidates will be disqualified and, furthermore, be subjected to the party’s disciplinary procedure,” said Bimha.

-Herald