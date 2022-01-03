Zivhu Mocks Mwonzora Party
3 January 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Controversial former Zanu PF MP Killer Zivhu has described Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC- T as a directionless political outfit.
Zivhu predicted a heavy defeat for Mwonzora’s MPs and councillors in the coming by-elections.
The controversial politician wrote on Twitter:
“MPs and Councilors ve MDC-T , ndanzwa nokubvunzwa navo kuti By-elections ariko here, kkkk munotyeyi imwi muchiti chimuti ndechenyu, just get prepared the hurricane is close guys.”