CIO Agents Torment Gutu Teacher

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF bigwigs, Chief Serima and members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organization have instructed the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to transfer a Gutu teacher for allegedly denouncing Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF MP for Gutu West Constituency, John Paradza also claims the teacher, Batsiranai Ngugama of Serima High School, is mobilizing the local community to vote against him.

On December 30, CIO operatives drove to Ngungama’s house and spent five minutes on a surveillance mission.

Speaking to ZimEye.com on Tuesday Ngugama said:

“MP Paradza, Chief Serima, police and OPC have instructed the DSI to transfer me immediately.

I have been instructed to vacate Gutu West by chief Serima, MP Paradza, OPC and CIO.

MP John Paradza says if he loses the 2023 polls it will because of me.They ( Zanu PF and CIO agents) also wanted to invade my house,” said Ngugama.

One Harrison Manda is directing the operations.

Batsiranai Ngugama