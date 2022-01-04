Hwende Appeals To Magaisa-Jonathan Moyo

MDC Alliance Secretary General Charlton Hwende has appealed to former Zanu PF politiburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo and United Kingdom based academic Alex Magaisa to find each other for the good of the party.

Magaisa and Professor Moyo engaged in a Twitter war that dominated the social media streets for weeks on end.

The war started after Professor Moyo advised the opposition MDC Alliance to use the money donated towards Nelson Chamisa’s bullet proof car towards party offices and other administrative costs.

Magaisa rebuked Moyo accusing him of wanting to control the opposition and the war went further to counter accusations of behaving like Zanu PF and shutting out the opposition space to other progressive individuals especially former ruling party members.

As the war escalated, Hwende appealed to the two to find each other but his plea met resistance from Magaisa who reminded Hwende of his responsibilities which did not include reconciling old foes.

“We are stronger together & on behalf of the @mdczimbabwe leadership and membership I would like to publicly appeal to Mukoma @Wamagaisa and Mukoma @ProfJNMoyo to find each and end their fallout for the sake of the suffering Zimbabweans,” reads part of Hwende’s appeal.

“Magaisa There are more important things to occupy you SG. I have never tagged you because the issue has nothing to do with you or the party. People lied, deliberately & purposefully & their aggression is ongoing as long as that lie remains. And I have no business “finding” such people,” said Magaisa in response to Hwende.

Meanwhile the unravelling drama has gone a step higher with party Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere appearing to throw Hwende under the bus after she published a controversial tweet where she reminded everyone that she was the mouthpiece of the movement.

