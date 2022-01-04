Organisation Demands Voters Roll From ZEC

By Jane Mlambo| Project Vote 263 which ran a campaign to mobilize young people to register to vote has demanded electronic and printed copies of the consolidated voters roll from the electoral mother body Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) saying they want to intelligently read and analyse its contents.

Project Vote 263 wrote to ZEC through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

“On behalf of @ProjectVote263, we have written to @ZECzim asking to be furnished with copies of an Electronic & Print version of Consolidated National Voters Roll to use for purposes associated with the Electoral Act & not for commercial or other purposes. Our client would like to intelligently read, search & analyse its contents. @ProjectVote263 is represented by Dr Godfrey Mupanga of @ZLHRLawyers,” ZLHR has announced.

ZEC has come under fire after they announced that only 2000 new voters had registered in 2021 despite various campaigns spearheaded by the opposition MDC Alliance, Project Vote 263, Women in Leadership and Development, The Electoral Resource Centre and many other organisations including the Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Tranformation.

The organisations have disputed the ZEC numbers saying a lot more people were mobilized to register to vote.