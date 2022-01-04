ZEC Registers Less Than 3000 People Countrywide

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission registered only five women in Mashonaland Central Province in 2021.

According to a table of statistics released by ZEC, only 2971 citizens registered to vote in 2021.

The MDC Alliance says the figures released by the commission are worrisome.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere argued:

“One whole year, you registered 5 women in the entire province of Mash Central? That’s less than half a person a month? Did this not raise alarm bells for you? What are you doing to investigate the causes of such failure on your part? How will you reduce the bottlenecks?”

Mahere also called for the immediate release of jailed human rights activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

“Makomborero Haruzivishe spent Christmas behind bars yet he is innocent. He speaks truth to power and campaigns tirelessly for a free Zimbabwe. The regime is afraid of what he represents. It is not a crime to stand with the poor and demand a better society.”