Cattle Thieves Attack Whistle-Blower With Machetes
5 January 2022
By A Correspondent- The Police in Gwanda is investigating a case in which villagers attacked a 72-year-old man with machetes accusing him of selling them out to the police.
In a statement, the police said the public violence case occurred at Manyunyu Village, Tshanyaugwe, Gwanda on Sunday at 2 AM.
“Several suspects from neighbhouring villages armed with axes, machetes, spears, iron bars and knobkerries attacked a man (72) and his three sons alleging that they were giving information to the Police on the suspects’ cattle rustling activities,” said the police.