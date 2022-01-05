Journalist Robbed

Share

By A Correspondent- Journalist and editor of a local publication was robbed in Harare Tuesday.

Revealed Chipo Gudhe on facebook:

“Glory be to God my protector. I was robbed yesterday morning together with my aunt and another woman after we boarded a gold Toyota hilux double cab at Harare drive and Lomagundi in Harare.

The driver just turned into Westminster and then Suffolk on the pretext that he was avoiding traffic. At that same time the other passenger produced a pistol and started demanding cash and other valuables.

The driver had a Colombiana knife. After they took the money, phones and laptop I was the first to be pushed out of the car and they sped off.

The car had no number plates at the back.

Made a police report at Mabelreign police and we were told there is a fortuner using the same modus operandi.

I just thank God for life.”