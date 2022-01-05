Khupe, Prof Welshman Ncube Feature On Matabeleland’s Top 100 Achievers and Influencers in 2021

Share

The Matabeleland Elders Forum (MEF) in conjunction with Real Politics (RP), a social media group that is comprised of leaders from different persuasions in life has compiled a list of 100 people from Matabeleland who excelled in different fields in the year 2021.

We acknowledge that the list might not be exhaustive and could have omitted some notable achievers. We attribute this to a lack of information, and promise to consult wider in 2022.

The exercise is not intended to cause any malice or damage to anyone but to encourage excellence. The numbering does not denote ranking in achievement, but is a tool to create order

TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS

His Royal Highness, King Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo. POLITICS

2 Mqondisi Moyo , the erstwhile MRP President and his party remained vigilant in leading the fight against the marginalisation of Matabeleland.

Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena , is the General Secretary of the ever-growing Zimbabwe Communist Party (ZCP) and also leads the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa. He continues to lead engagements with the Government of South Africa and traditional leaders on issues of formalising migrants stay in the country. Professor Welshman Ncube, despite being Deputy President of MDC Alliance, he has continued to offer his legal services to victims of the oppressive state. He led the team which got Chief Ndiweni out of incarceration. Decent Collins Bhajila, a member of the MDC Alliance National Executive, continues to lead the initiative to assist individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to access opportunities to train as nurses. He has to date assisted close to two hundred sons and daughters of Matabeleland. Dr Thokozani Khuphe, the current deputy president of the MDC-T, is a gender activist and human rights activists has often found herself in harm’s way due to her unwavering belief in constitutionalism. Sibangilizwe Nkomo , like a phoenix, he rose to lead ZAPU and we hope he will revive the party to greatness Lovemore Moyo , the former freedom fighter and opposition politician. He has continued to speak and highlights issues that affect Matabeleland. RELIGIOUS LEADERSHIP CATEGORY Apostle Dr Ian Ndlovu, a Lecturer at The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and a Church Leader continues on his evangelical calling through growing the church’s following. Prophet Dr Blessing Samuel Chiza , is the founder and leader of Eagle Life Assembles Ministries which, up to date has a membership of over ten thousand people. Currently, he is building a multi-million-dollar auditorium in Bulawayo. Apostle Nyathi, Founded Harvest House International Church which now boasts of a huge following. They are also building a multi-million-dollar auditorium in Bulawayo which is set to boost the local economy as it attracts people from across the country and beyond. Pastor Ndiweni , leader of the Brethren in Christ Church (BICC) in Hillbrow, South African continues with his pastoral work, inspiring, shaping and moulding the lives of people. BUSINESS LEADERSHIP CATEGORY Sithule Nicole Tshuma, a visionary and principled leader, she is the leader of Qoki ZiNdlovukazi, the pride of Matabeleland. A grouping of over 2000 women entrepreneurs and philanthropists who have played a huge social role in the lives of people in Matabeleland. Nodumo Nyathi is an entrepreneur and a social activist based in South Africa and has led the Highlanders Football club supporters’ chapter in South Africa. He has initiated several fundraising schemes for the football club and economic development projects for the region. Fryser Gupta Mpofu, is a businessman, Influencer and philanthropist. Busani Malinga , is the current President of Farm Life Zimbabwe Trust. He doubles as the CEO of the Joshua Malinga Foundation. He has introduced innovative and modern methods to farming. Ndumiso Sibanda , is the founder of a flourishing juice-making firm located in Cape Town, South Africa. He hails from Tsholotsho. Khumbulani Malinga is a young businessman, who founded a recording studio in Johannesburg and has assisted lots of artists in Zimbabwe. Mlamuli Mhlaba Nkomo , is the founder and director of Mhlaba Global and doing well in his business in South Africa. Raj Modi, is a respected Bulawayo businessman who provides employment to hundreds of residents. Edwin Ndlovu, owner of the Bulawayo-based Gracious Driving School, which just won an award for the best driving school for the year 2021 in the country. He is also a politician, civic leader and peace proponent and has just completed his Master’s Degree in Peace Leadership and Conflict Resolution with a Local University. Lethukuthula Tshabangu, Owner of Ukhamba Beer Works, a brewery based in South Africa. Praise Moyo , Ntex Food Manager and the Hwange Agricultural Show chairperson. Oscar and Zenzile Ndebele , the couple provides farming assistance to the community, donate food to schools and the less privileged. They provide employment to residents of their community and mobilize funds for organizations that support the community. Collet Ndlovu , an esteemed economist, worked for South Africa’s Central Bank for 18 years. He has authored several economics books and articles. He established a book publishing firm and is also cellular network provider, Ndlovu network, which works in several countries with minimal charges. Precious Sibalo , the 35-year-old pilot hails from Plumtree and is an inspiration to her community. Butholezwe Nyathi is involved in creative works, he is an entrepreneur, community cultural-heritage preservation and promotion, and social-movement activist. Brilliant Ncube is the founder of Kingdom Blue Funeral Services He has successfully improved the business and has become a reliable service provider for people of Matabeleland. Jervani Ncube , the owner of Tashas Group of Supermarkets continues to successfully steer the business in a competitive environment. Bulisani Tshuma , the founder and owner of Member Foods, a company with interests in the retail, milling and transport business sectors. Princess Noma Siziba is the founder of Indalo Skincare, the country’s first 100% vegan and organic skincare products. She is also an author. Cosmas Focus Mhlanga, from humble beginnings, rose to establish a transport business empire operating across Zimbabwe and South Africa. Khalani Ndlovu , the business magnate has interests in farming, mining, property and security. Erasmus and Sheron Marema , the directors of Toppick Investments, are into farming, hospitality, mining and own a funeral services company. Roy Mohadi , the Beitbridge based business mogul is into farming, mining, and transport services. Charles Nganga Moyo, the Plumtree based businessman who is into hospitality and is a music promoter. Tshepang Nare , founded and runs Indiana investments. MEDICAL FRATERNITY Dr Sikhululekile Moyo is a medical doctor and researcher based in Botswana. The Cyrene Boys high school luminary rose to prominence after sequencing the Omicron variant of the Covid virus. Dr Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis , (MD, MPH), landed the post of Director of Health for the City of St Louis, United States of America. She received her medical degree from Cleveland Clinic Learner College of Medicine and a Master’s in Public health degree from the Case Western Reserve University. SPORTS CATEGORY Marvellous Nakamba , from humble beginnings, plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League which is considered the most competitive league in the world. He has notched several man-of-the-match awards. Mpumelelo Prince Dube , a notable goal scorer plays for Anzam FC in Tanzania where injury denied him the top goal scorer award in the last game of the season. He founded and bankrolls a social team in eMganwini, Bulawayo. Peter Ndlovu , at 17 years old in 1991, became the first African football player to make it into the highly acclaimed English Premier League, the first to move directly from an African team to that league and the longest serving African player in African football. He continues to give back to the game as he is currently the player welfare manager of Africa’s second biggest club, Mammelodi Sundowns of South Africa. Teenage Lingani Hadebe, the 26-year-old defender currently plays for MLS Club Houston Dynamo. Previously, he turned out for Bantu Rovers, Highlanders FC, Chicken Inn, Kaizer Chiefs and Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey. After only 17 appearances at Houston Dynamo, he bagged two accolades from the club’s end of year awards. Mmeli Ndlovu became only the second man and first black man to cycle from Johannesburg, South Africa to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe in 24 hours. Teaches youngsters to be competitive cyclists in Tembisa, Johannesburg. Many are looking forward to seeing him in next year’s Tour De France cycling competition. MEDIA SECTOR Zenzele Ndebele , Entrepreneur and founder of CITE, has become the country’s credible and reliable source of information. He has released several documentaries on the Gukurahundi genocide and has continued chronicling it with the hope that the victims will finally find justice and the perpetrators will finally be apprehended. He is a fearless voice of the downtrodden. Lenin Ndebele , recently appointed editor of the African desk by the acclaimed international media company, News24, he continues to break new barriers. Nkosikhona Dibiti, founded and runs a media organisation, which covers Matabeleland extensively. Divine Dube , is a journalist and an entrepreneur running an online news platform. Omphile Marupi , radio personality and is engaged in educating the youths in his province. Brighton Ncube , is a young Journalist and an Influencer, in 2021 he moved to the USA. Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, the former Radio 2 Disc Jockey and football commentator. Distinguished himself by seeking justice for the downtrodden. He became the modern-day Sherlock Holmes by solving cases that even eluded the police. He rescued numerous people who found themselves stranded in hostile foreign lands and helped resolve family disputes. Malume Thamu , is the founder of Asakhane Live which brings together all people from Matabeleland on Facebook. He has led numerous initiatives to help those in distress. HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCATES Siphosami Malunga , director of OSISA and a vocal human rights advocate of note. He is also a farmer and is doing well in farming too. Dumisani Dube , lawyer and human rights defender. He has defended many political activists who have found themselves victims of a repressive regime. Nqobani Sithole , lawyer and human rights defender. Has represented pro bono scores of people who have found themselves on the leeward side of the country’s draconian laws. Maqhawe Mpofu , the University of Witwatersrand Constitutional and sports law expert continues to scale new heights. Kholwani Ngwenya is a legal practitioner and continues serving the community as a Human Rights lawyer. CIVIC SOCIETY Samu Khumalo , has been a relentless advocate of gender equality, and continues to strengthen the civil society space in Matabeleland. Dumisani Nkomo, is the CEO of Habakkuk Trust. The trust focuses on teaching, informing and empowering rural people about their rights. Soneni Gwizi, is a Zimbabwean born disabled woman who has overcome many barriers and insensitive policies.. She is a radio and talk show host, Disability Media facilitator, brand ambassador, poet, multiple media award winner and game changer. Magugu Khumalo , qualified as a nurse 21 years ago and has been working as one. Still finds time to run the organisation Gukurahundi Genocide Survivors

4 Justice (GS$J), a women led organisation whose prime objective is to attain global awareness of the gukurahundi genocide and the subsequent judiciary processes thereof. Mamphugi Waha – Tshitaudze, is a cultural activist and a social media influencer. Bongani Mkhwananzi , Zimbabwe Community in South Africa Spokesperson, Cultural Ambassador, Author and Human Rights Defender. Mbuso Fuzwayo, leader of Ibhetshu Lika Zulu popularly known for defending Matabeleland people and demanding Justice for Gukurahundi victims. Nobuhle Virgie , Founder of the Nobuhle Virgie Foundation, a none profit organisation which focuses on assisting the underprivileged. Effie Ncube , a prominent civic society leader and human rights defender. Chief Khayisa Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni, disposed of his Chieftainship because of his resolute stand on human rights and defending cultural issues. Hounded and incarcerated by the state, he is currently agitating for the right of Zimbabweans living in foreign lands to vote. Chief Mathema , one of the few chiefs working fearlessly to get justice for gukurahundi victims and a fierce human rights defender. Dr Alice Ncube , is a statistician based at the University of North West in South Africa. She founded an NGO called Africa Advance Network and Development soon after lockdown. Her NGO focuses mainly on poverty alleviation. Dr Tawana Khupe, the Michigan State University educated academic serves as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Pretoria. He has lectured at UZ, Rhodes and Witwatersrand universities previously. He continues the challenge of transforming the university space ARTS, POETRY AND MUSIC Mzo 7, the Fatima High School educated musician continues to shine, winning several awards along the way. Handy Sibanda , the music promotor continues to keep the entertainment sector alive by hosting shows and bringing in demand artists to perform in the region. Bekezela Dube , the owner of a casting agency in Johannesburg, continues to bring artists and actors into prominence by discovering them and giving them space to shine. Getmore Sithole , has appeared in several international productions including on the prestigious Netflix. Noma Nkwali , the celebrated songstress remains committed to churning hit after hit. Bruce Ncube , Arts ambassador, Influencer and financier of the Annual Africa Day music festival in the suburb of eNjube, Bulawayo. Obert Dube , award winning poet who has earned international recognition for his exceptional work. Owen Maseko , is a visual and installation artist. In March 2010, he was arrested less than 24 hours after his new exhibition opened at the National Gallery in Bulawayo. His work is continuing to be recognised internationally. Berita Khumalo , is a Bulawayo born singer, songwriter and producer. Her music is a combination of soul music containing elements of Afro jazz, contemporary pop influence as well as South African dance music. Madlela Skhobokhobo , is an artist, comedian and actor with over 100k followers on social media. Chrispen Nyathi , at 27, he is an actor who is popularly known for playing Charleston on Mzansi Magic Drama, Diep City. Sandra Ndebele , is an award-winning musician, dancer and actress. Martin Sibanda , known as the boss, is a musician and businessman based in Johannesburg South Africa. He is the Ndolwane Super Sounds frontman. D.T. BiO Mudimba is an award winning musician with his Kujata Jata song trending. Jeys Marabini , the versatile musician and producer helps young and upcoming musicians with instruments and use of his studio and is very vocal in defending interests of Matabeleland Zandile Mazithulela , popularly known as DJ Zandimaz. She is based in South Africa. Multi-talented house DJ and Producer and she holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from University of South Africa. Sikhosana Buhlungu, he is an artist from Nkayi. No one in his village ever thought he could make it in life through music. In 2021, he featured in a sold-out show in South Africa. Ernest Ndlovu , a versatile actor and producer who has appeared on almost every soap opera in South Africa. He continues to shine in our television screens. STAND-UP COMEDY Nceku , continues to grow in stature and now has a huge following. Sibanda Mdawini the Landlord, the dreadlocked entertainer continues to leave people in stitches with his hilarious comedy. DJ Maprezza is a comedian whose comedy not only entertains, but is also a social commentary on topical issues. Babongile Sikhonjwa , the funny man of Bulawayo. His work remains unprecedented. Pioneered animated videos in the country. ACADEMIA AND RESEARCH Professor Patrick Ngulube , Professor in the College of Graduate Studies at UNISA. He is published extensively with one of his latest articles on Education, creation of knowledge and knowledge sharing. Professor Pilate Moyo , Head: Department of Civil Engineering and also Director: Concrete Materials and Structural Integrity Research Unit at the University of Cape Town. Yvonne Maphosa , author, women’s rights activist and philanthropist. She distributes sanitary pads to the needy rural girls in Bulilimamangwe. Dr Zenzo Moyo , Political Scientist and development consultant. He is also a country expert for the Varieties of Democracy Institute, which is based at Gothenburg University in Sweden. He has authored several publications on development democracy and politics. Professor Sabelo. J. Gatsheni-Ndlovu, is a Professor and Chair of Epistemologies of the Global South at the University of Bayreuth, Germany. He has authored several publications and is an authority on the theory of decoloniality. Dr William Jethro Mpofu is a critical studies scholar at the University of the Witwatersrand, and a public intellectual. Makhosi Mahlangu Godonga , is an award-winning author and researcher on traditional foods. Professor Jonathan N. Moyo is a world recognised political scientist. He has held several portfolios as a government minister in Zimbabwe. In 2021, he released his highly anticipated book, Excelgate which explains ZANU PF’s election rigging mechanism. He currently lives in exile.

MEP and RP recognize the following prominent individuals who passed on in 2021, having served the people of Matabeleland with distinction during their lifetime:

Ernest Maphepha Sibanda, former Highlanders chairman and businessman.

Beauty Mpofu, founder of Sis Bee’s Kitchen, the popular Restaurant in the City of Kings.

Engineer Simela Dube, Director of Engineering at Bulawayo City Council.

Ndumiso Gumede, Football administrator and actor.

May their souls rest in peace as we continue to reflect on the impact they made for Matabeleland.

For further queries, please contact

Mbonisi Gumbo

+263 77 321 1600

Gerald Mpofu

+27 62 381 1069