Lukaku Apologises For Blasting Tuchel

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku has apologised and will return to the Chelsea squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.

Lukaku was omitted from the matchday squad for Sunday’s EPL draw with Liverpool after the striker openly criticised Tuchel and claimed that he was unhappy with his role at Stamford Bridge and would like to return to Inter Milan soon.

Lukaku joined the Blues in a club-record £97.5million transfer less than five months ago.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

No love lost… Lukaku and mentor Tuchel