“Mwonzora, Mpariwa Lied Under Oath”: Gweru Mayor Reports Duo To The Police

By A Correspondent- Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe (MDC-T) yesterday reported his party leader Douglas Mwonzora and secretary-general Paurina Mpariwa to the police for lying under oath.

Makombe, through his lawyer Nqobani Sithole, said Mwonzora and Mpariwa jointly lied under oath in a case before the Bulawayo High Court where the MDC-T leaders claimed they had not recalled him from office.

He alleged that Local Government minister July Moyo was in possession of a letter from the duo recalling him.

The matter was recorded at Bulawayo Central Police Station under case CR 27 /01/22.

“I can confirm that we filed a police report against Mwonzora and Mpariwa. Police said they are investigating the matter,” Sithole said.

Mwonzora’s spokesperson Lloyd Damba said: “The matter is still at the courts whose judgment we are still waiting for. Those who reported did so within their rights but how can they claim that they lied when the minister did not act on the alleged letter which he possesses?”

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube referred questions to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who was not picking up calls yesterday.

The report comes after Makombe filed a joint urgent application at the Bulawayo High Court with party vice-president Thokozani Khupe and Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko seeking an interdict to stop their impending recalls from the opposition

party.

The trio claimed it was being targeted for allegedly sympathising with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.-newsday