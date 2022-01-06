ZimEye
BREAKING NEWS- HUGE BOMB EXPLOSION: Just Days after Convicted-Train-Bomber Mnangagwa Threatened To Detonate Cecil John Rhodes' Grave, Gukurahundi Memorial Plaques Nearby Have Been Bombed Suddenly | WHO DO YOU THINK DID THIS STUPID THING?— ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 6, 2022
Since 2018, Zimbabwean volunteers have made 5 attempts to build a memorial for the hundreds of people killed at Bhalagwe detention camp during Gukurahundi massacres in 1980s. Each attempt blocked by police or plaques stolen. This week: latest plaque was destroyed in an explosion. https://t.co/BxNXT5EPfl— Geoffrey York (@geoffreyyork) January 6, 2022
