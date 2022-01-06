Mnangagwa Rubbishes War Veterans

By- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday rubbished an appeal by war veterans from Mashonaland Central Province who approached the party complaining about Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe’s re-election as the party’s provincial chairperson.

The war veterans and several senior party officials said Kazembe rigged the elections and vowed not to recognise him.

Kazembe defeated businessman Tafadzwa Musarara amid reports of violence and massive rigging.

Some party officials described the election as a sham after widespread reports of poll anomalies were noted in Mbire and Muzarabani, two of the constituencies that gave Kazembe victory.

Mnangagwa addressed his party’s politburo meeting Wednesday and said that everyone must accept the outcome of the December 28 provincial elections.