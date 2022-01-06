Police Arrest 89 000 Border Jumpers

By A Correspondent-The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced that they had arrested over 89 000 people for committing a cross-border related crime.

The police said the arrests were made under the operation Code-named “No to Cross Border Crimes/Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe”.

They said some of the suspects were fined while others are expected to appear in court after being vetted.

“The ZRP reports that on January 2, 2022, 781 people were arrested on operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe’.

“The cumulative number of arrests on the operation now stands at 89 277, since the inception of operation,” National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told the state media Wednesday.