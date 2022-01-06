Stage Set For Another Mnangagwa-Chamisa Battle

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set the date for the much awaited by-elections to fill vacant seats left by legislators and councillors who were either recalled by the ruling party of opposition MDC-T among other reasons.

The by-elections will serve as a test ground for both the ruling party and MDC Alliance ahead of what could be a watershed contest between the two protagonists in 2023.

Mnangagwa made the proclamation through Statutory Instrument 2 of 2022.

Many have claimed that the impending by-elections will be a reminder to MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora that his project which came as a result of a Supreme Court ruling that nullified power changes in the MDC following Tsvangirai’s death, has no chance against Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora has vowed that he is ready to cause a major upset in the elections.

He said he is ready to battle it out against Chamisa and Mnangagwa with or without reforms.