T Freddy Back In Court, Denies Raping ZBC DJ

By- Goodness and Mercy Ministries church leader Tapiwa Freddy has denied raping and physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Rutendo Makuti.

Rutendo Makuti is employed by ZBC as a radio DJ.

T Freddy denied the rape charges when his trial opened at Harare Magistrates Court, Thursday.

Tapiwa Freddy, popularly known as Prophet T Freddy, is charged with two counts of rape and physical abuse.

He told the court that he had consensual sexual intercourse with the the ZBC DJ and the accusations arose only after he wanted to terminate their love relationship.

Freddy told the court that the rape allegations were concocted to tarnish his good name and embarrass him in society.

He also denied assaulting her at Moja Shopping Centre saying they never visited the place during the time they were in a relationship.

Regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa is presiding.