ZEC “Rigs” Voter Registration Exercise

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe Electoral Commission( ZEC) credibility is under scrutiny after the release of false information about the voter registration exercise across the country.

In a statement, Team Pachedu accused ZEC deliberately misleading the nation in a bid to create voter apathy.

In the same statement, Team Pachedu called for the immediate resignation of ZEC Commissioner Joyce Kazembe, turning 72 this year.

Below is Team Pachedu’s presentation:

ZEC Commissioner, Joyce Kazembe, turns 72 years old this year, being born on 31 May 1949.

She has been with ZEC from as far back as 1999 and oversaw all the chaotic, shambolic and disputed elections in 2000, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2013 & 2018.

She is not fit for purpose and must resign!

ZEC lied that only 117 women from Manicaland Province registered to vote in 2021.

… samples of just 125 women; 113 of which were from Mutasa District ALONE and ONLY registered to vote between September and December.

