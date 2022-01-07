Court Postpones Trial Of Malicious Damage To Property Accused Pokugara, City Of Harare Employees

By A Correspondent| Harare Magistrate Babra Mateko has postponed the trial of Pokugara Properties and City of Harare officials who are facing charges of malicious damage to property, to the 18th of January 2022 due to the unavailability of defense counsel for one of the accused persons.

Lawyer, Zed Chidyausiku told the court that Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara who is the legal representative for Pokugara Properties and Michael Van Blerk is self-isolating after a family member contracted the deadly COVID-19 disease.

According to the state, Pokugara Properties and its two employees namely Mandla Marlone Ndebele and Michael John Van Blerk together with three City of Harare employees connived to destroy a show house built by Harare businessman Georgios Katsimberis in Borrowdale as part of a joint venture agreement with controversial land baron Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

Also arraigned before the court for the same charges are top City of Harare officials Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi and Lasten Taonezvi.

According to the State outline, the six in their individual capacities and as representatives of their organisations destroyed Katsimberis show house on the grounds that it did not have approved plans, claims refuted by the land developer.

Katsimberis has since availed proof of payments made to City of Harare and a bank statement from the city fathers showing received payment.

A City of Harare official has also submitted an affidavit which confirms that the stamp and signatures on the architectural plans were indeed authentic.

Meanwhile, the trial of Pokugara properties managing director, Van Blerk for perjury has also been postponed due to the same reasons.

Perjury charges against Van Blerk and City of Harare officials emanated from sworn affidavits they submitted to the High Court where they lied that Katsimberis did not have approved plans for the show house.

Van Blerk will be back in court on the 13th of January, 2022.