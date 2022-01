Hichilema Pays All Farmers

By- Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has paid all farmers, retirees, and Council workers.

HH, also increased salaries for civil servants by 12%, implemented free education from primary to secondary, paid farmers before increasing the Constituency development fund from K1.6 million Kwacha to K25.7 million.

Voice of Africa reports that the UPND administration is also set to recruit over 30000 teachers and 11000 health workers.

