Man Dies At In-laws’ Residence

By A Correspondent- In an incident that has left villagers in Chinamhora shell-shocked, a 43-year-old man died after setting himself ablaze at his in-laws’ residence.

Abel Chivandire, of Ndoro village, under Chief Chinamhora, died at his in-laws’ residence after his wife deserted him over a domestic dispute.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident.

He said in the event of misunderstandings, people should seek guidance and advice “from trusted elders, professional counsellors and even at nearest police stations”.

According to police, on January 2 at around 8am, Chivandire visited his in-laws where his wife Isabel Mabiza (38) had fled to her parents’ home following a domestic dispute.

Chivandire, who reportedly had petrol, is said to have barricaded himself inside a Blair toilet and set himself ablaze after failing to reconcile with his wife.

He died on the spot after villagers failed to douse the fire.

Chinamhora police attended the scene and took the body to Makumbe Hospital for post-mortem.

He left behind his wife and three children.