Speeding Bus Overturns

By A Correspondent- Eight people were injured and are currently admitted at Bindura hospital after speeding Mtenzi hashtag bus they were traveling in overturned yesterday.

The driver Semu Paradzai (35) failed to control the bus registration number AEL 0982 at 75 kilometer peg along Bindura- Mukumbura highway.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm a serious road accident at 75 kilometer peg along Bindura-Mukumbura highway yesterday, seven people were seriously injured and 15 others escaped with minor injuries,” Mundembe said.

He said the driver is being charged for negligent driving.

Police warned drivers of public transport to be more vigilant on the road and safe precious life.