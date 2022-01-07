WATCH VIDEO: Zanu PF Legislator Accused Of Paying Restaurant Workers US$30

Share

Former workers of Zanu PF legislator Simbaneuta Mudarikwa have accused the powerful politician of abusing them and paying them a paltry US$30 per month.

The two workers who were fired in November last year after working for Mudarikwa for 18 and 8 years respectively said they were abused and insulted using unprintable words.

They said they were fired after they protested being send to the fields despite their contracts

Watch video of the workers speaking to ZimEye on Friday morning….