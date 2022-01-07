Why Pagan Nations “Prosper”

Sabbath School Summary

BY ELDER DR MASIMBA MAVAZA

The Message of Hebrews

Lesson 2.

Memory Text: “This is the main point of the things we are saying: We have such a High Priest, who is seated at the right hand of the throne of the Majesty in the heavens” (Hebrews 8:1, NKJV).

INTRODUCTION

A Jewish document written a few decades after Hebrews, around a.d. 100, contains a prayer: “All this I have spoken before you, O Lord, because you have said that it was for us that you created this world. . . . And now, O Lord, behold, these nations, which are reputed as nothing, domineer over us and devour us. But we your people, whom you have called your first-born, only begotten, zealous for you, and most dear, have been given into their hands.”—James H. Charlesworth, ed. The Old Testament Pseudepigrapha, vol. 1 (Peabody, MA: Hendrickson Publishers, 1983), p. 536.

The readers of Hebrews probably felt something similar. If they were God’s children, why were they going through such suffering? Thus, Paul wrote Hebrews to strengthen the faith of the believers amid their trials. He reminded them (and us) that the promises of God will be fulfilled through Jesus, who is seated at the right hand of the Father, and who will soon take us home. In the meantime, Jesus mediates the Father’s blessings to us. So, we need to hold fast to our faith until the end.

SABBATH: In every era, the people of God have been met with trails. The grand purpose of the book of Hebrews was to guide, encourage & reassure the early believers. An old script penned few decades after Hebrews queries God about why pagan nations “prosper” & God’s people suffer. The Jews in Hebrews felt this. Paul bid them to hold on to their faith for Jesus intercedes as their High Priest.

SUNDAY: A focal point in Hebrews is the superiority of Christ. He is shown as an eternal high priest & the ruler of the universe (Heb. 8:1). Our world came under Satan’s rule after the fall but Christ regained rulership at the cross (John 12:31, 14:30, 16:11; Col. 2:13-15). Jesus, is the right ruler of this earth (Heb. 1:5-14, 3:3, 4, 2 Sam. 7:8-16, Luke 1:30-33, 2:10, 11, Matt. 1:1-16, Acts 2:22-36, 13:22-37, Rev. 5:5).

MONDAY: Jesus, the root of David, was prophesied to be the mediator of God’s people. Israel was God’s son, He promised to give him rest from his foes, & that Israel would build a temple for Him (Exod. 4:22, 23, 2 Sam. 7:12-14, Deut. 12:8-10, 2 Sam. 7:9-11, Deut. 12:13, 14; Ps. 132:1-5, 11-14). Israel disobeyed at times (Josh. 7:1-13). But all these promises is fulfilled in Jesus, the Davidic King. He offers hope to all.

TUESDAY: Israel at a point forgot that God was their King & opted for a human ruler. But Jesus Christ totally restored God’s rule over His people. He is depicted as a hero & champion of the weak human race (1 Sam. 8:19, 20, Heb. 2:14-16). His victory over Satan is likened to David’s victory over Goliath. Christ is the ultimate Savior of the world (1 Sam. 16 & 17:8-10; Isa. 49:25). God is our shield (Eph. 6:10-18).

WEDNESDAY: Christ is our great High Priest. He intervenes on our behalf in heaven (Heb. 5-7). Since Christ now stands in our stead, we can be assured of salvation in Him (Ps. 110:4, Heb. 5:5, 6). In the OT, priests were mediators between God & man (Lev. 1:1-9, 10:8-11, Mal. 2:7, Num. 6:22-26, Heb. 5:1-4). In Christ, we are “a royal priesthood” who can talk to God (1 Pet. 2:9, Heb. 4:14-16, 10:19-23).

THURSDAY: All the OT types were fulfilled in Jesus; the old covenant simply pointed to things to come. This makes Jesus the Mediator of the new covenant. Unlike the OT priests, He is sinless & perfect (Heb. 8:5). His blood purifies us & draws us closer to God (Heb. 10:19-22). In the new covenant, we have a human-divine High Priest who forgives & transforms (Ezek. 36:26, 2 Cor. 5:17, DA, p. 165).

FRIDAY: Hebrews does not only offer hope to the afflicted & the tested, it also warns God’s people about falling away from the faith in Jesus (Heb. 10-12). The Apostle bid his readers to take lessons from Israel’s journey to Canaan & also to holdfast to their faith. Israel witnessed many wonders & signs of God but they disobeyed. Faith is what’s needed to please God (Heb. 11:6, 10:37-39, 12:18-24).

Keyword

OT- Old Testament

DA- The Desire of Ages

“Royal Priesthood”- Thanks to Jesus, we can also approach the throne of God just like the OT priests.

Captions

SUNDAY- Jesus Is Our King

MONDAY- Jesus Is Our Mediator

TUESDAY- Jesus Is Our Champion

WEDNESDAY-

Jesus Is Our High Priest

THURSDAY- Jesus Mediates A Better Covenant

Discussion Questions

📌 We have learned that Jesus is our Champion who goes before us into the battle against the devil. How can we fight together, united, as a church behind our Champion? What are those things that prevent this unity from happening? What are ways that Satan can weaken us as a church? How did Satan weaken Israel in the past?

📌 As believers, we are a community of priests under God’s direc­tion. In what ways can your local church offer better sacrifices of praise and good works to God? Please be specific and practical.

📌 In what ways is our situation similar to the situation of the desert generation just before crossing into the Promised Land? What lessons can we learn from the similarities?