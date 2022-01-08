Chamisa Speaks On Zimbabweans In South Africa

Share

By- The MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa said they are engaging the South African authorities of the ongoing permit crisis Zimbabweans in that country are facing.

The opposition leader said this Friday on his Twitter handle, adding that they were very much concerned about the plight of Zimbabweans in South Africa.

” To all Zimbabweans living in South Africa: we are concerned about you, your challenges and seized with your situation. We have opened platforms of engagement. Ultimately we must fix our home base and that which has destroyed our beautiful and great country,’ he tweeted.

South Africa recently terminated Zimbabwe Exemption Permits that benefited about 200 000 Zimbabweans living and working in the neighbouring country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa administration on Friday gave Zimbabweans with ZEP up to the end of this year to apply for other Visas.