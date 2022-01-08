Mnangagwa Buries Douglas Mwonzora Alive

Tinashe Sambiri|After announcing that by-elections are scheduled for March 26, the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has effectively written his ” beloved opposition leader Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora’s political epitaph.

According to MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, the honeymoon is over for Mwonzora and Mnangagwa as they will be rejected by the people of Zimbabwe in the coming by-elections.

Chuma wrote on Twitter:

The honeymoon is over! @DMwonzora and @edmnangagwa’s unholy marriage is set for rejection by the citizens.

They were rejected in 2018 and people will reject them again in these by-elections. Lead us @nelsonchamisa! #NgaapindeHakeMukomana https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1479020346955399170?s=20

MDC Alliance official, Jefferyson Chitando believes Mnangagwa has effectively relegated his ally to the political dustbins…

Funeral Announcement!!!

Mwonzora’s MDC T burial has been announced by his most trusted friend and colleague in oppressing Zimbabweans;E D Mnangagwa.The body will lie in state at ZEC offices on 26 January 2022 and Burial will be on 26 March at Polling Stations Cemetery. Zimbabweans are encouraged to attend the burial in their thousands as we give the Devil of Our Time a resounding send off.

Patriotic Papa JC speaks when things are not good

Douglas Mwonzora