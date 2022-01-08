T Freddy Pleads For Forgiveness

The state broadcaster reports that there was audio of Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Tapiwa Freddy begging a radio DJ accusing him of raping her not to report the matter to the police.

Freddy is accused of rapping a ZBC DJ Rutendo Makuti.

The trial kicked off on Thursday.

The trial continued this Friday with the state playing a one-hour 38-minute-long audio recording in which Freddy allegedly met the complainant and her aunt in Chendambuya, discussing the way forward on the alleged rape case.

In the audio, a man believed to be Freddy is heard repeatedly begging the complainant not to report the matter to the police opting for an out of court settlement.

Freddy is also heard in the audio begging for forgiveness from the complainant and describing the issue at hand as very sensitive.

In his defence through his legal representative, Freddy initially argued that it is premature to use that audio as evidence before questioning the authenticity of the audio.

Freddy is facing two counts of rape and one of assault and the complainant testified this Thursday that she was threatened with a spiritual curse if she refused.

The court heard that Freddy told the complainant that even if she reports the case, it was going to suffer a stillbirth since he was connected to officials from the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the National Prosecuting Authority.

More: ZBC News