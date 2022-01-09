AFCON: Warriors Ready For Epic Clash With Teranga Lions

The Warriors of Zimbabwe get their AFCON 2021 campaign up and running when they face Senegal in a mammoth Group B clash on Monday.

Norman Mapeza’s charges have prepared well for the continental spectacle and are looking to become the first Zimbabwean team to go beyond the group stages on the tournament.

The discipline instilled by Mapeza in an attempt to fine tune his troops for the tournament, is second to none.

No one is allowed to have any gadget; be it a cell phone or musical player during meals and training, as well as on the bus to and from training.

The rule doesn’t apply to the players only.

In fact, the only person allowed to have a phone or camera during the aforementioned times, is Liberty Mugari, who is part of the ZIFA communications team.

Mapeza simply doesn’t want any distractions and also believes the move fosters cohesion among his charges.

The only player still to join camp is AFC Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura, who is still holed up in the United Kingdom after a Covid-19 outbreak hit The Cherries.

Its all systems go for the Warriors, who have been ‘well taken care of’ in Cameroon.

Unlike in the previous AFCON editions in 2017 and 2019, the players have been paid all their allowances, and on time.

The Sports and Recreation Commission is bankrolling the tournament to the tune of USD1 million, with USD635 000 of that amount, set aside for allowances.

There are no injury concerns, with the duo of Kuda Mahachi and Petros Mhari shrugging off the injuries sustained against Sudan, in a friendly match played last week.

The team will use a new kit for the tournament, with Umbro expected to deliver it today. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

