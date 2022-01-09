Chamisa Celebrates Mako’s Release

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has celebrated the release of his party’ top youth leader, Makomborero Haruzivishe, from Prison.

Posting on his Twitter handle at the weekend, Chamisa said the MDC-Alliance was happy to receive back Haruzivishe.

” THE LION IS OUT & ROARING…I’m excited. We have Our God who answers prayers. Thank you Lord! You always take care of your own. You have your own ways. And you never disappoint! Thank you Zimbabwe for your prayers and support,”.