Eviction Of Chilonga Villagers Insensitive- MDC Alliance

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|The High Court of Zimbabwe has dismissed a court application seeking to protect Chilonga villagers from eviction.

The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa wants to evict Chilonga villagers from their land to create space for a grass- growing project.

MDC Alliance councillor for ward 18, Chiredzi, Gilbert Mutubuki has described the move to evict Chilonga villagers from their ancestral land as insensitive.

He said:

“We note with great concern the dismissal of Chilonga High Court application by Justice Mafusire which seeks protection of being evicted from their ancestral land.

As MDC A led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa we respect people and their culture.

We respect people’s rights and well being.Our Courts are captured and they are being given directives from President’s office.

Chilonga residents were not consulted about the Lucerne project.There is no clarity as to how they are going to be compensated and who shall compensate them.”

“Chiefs , elected officials and community leaders are not being involved.Therefore Chilonga people deserved to be heard by the court of law.

The ED led government should not take people for granted.We are going to stand with Chilonga people.

We are mobilizing and energizing them to resist this demonic,satanic and devilish act.Its not a crime to be Shangani speaking,” added Mutubuki.

Councillor Gilbert Mutubuki