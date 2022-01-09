I Am Not A Threat To Anyone- Ngugama

Tinashe Sambiri|Serima High School teacher Batsiranai Ngugama has dismissed claims by the Zanu PF regime that he is a security threat.

Chief Serima, Zanu PF MP John Paradza and Central Intelligence bosses in Gutu ordered the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to transfer Ngugama with immediate effect for allegedly inciting the local community to vote for President Nelson Chamisa.

Parents have also vowed to fight for Ngungama’s protection.He is described as one of the best teachers at Serima High School.

Speaking to ZimEye.com on Friday Ngugama said:

The DSI said he was not ready for discussion.

They say I am a security threat yet my weapon is only a spoon.How then can I be labelled a security threat?

I also suspect my laptops and tv were stolen for political reasons,” said Ngugama.

Human Rights groups and teachers unions have condemned the harassment of Ngugama.

A parent who spoke to ZimEye.com said :

” We will fight tooth and nail to protect our teachers. Chief Serima does not have the capacity to determine who should be at the school. That’s none of his business. As parents we will speak with one voice.”

Batsiranai Ngugama