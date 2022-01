LEAKED- Passion Java Caught In The Act, Posts June 2021 Photos With Davido Same Day Yesterday

Share

Passion Java posts June 2021 pictures and says I was there with @davido in Zimbabwe. “It was just different location. But my spirit was with the boys”

Passion Java posts June 2021 pictures and says I was there with @davido in Zimbabwe. "It was just different location. But my spirit was with the boys" pic.twitter.com/moWQktCeud — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 9, 2022