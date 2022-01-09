Welcome Back The People’s Hero

08-01-2022

The spirit of comradeship was in the air and solidarity was on display as the people’s hero, pro-democracy activist and MDC Alliance Youth Assembly NEC member, Makomborero Haruzivishe was today finally released from Emmerson Mnangagwa’s concentration camp of Harare Remand Prison after spending close to a year in the doldrums.

True to our social democratic values, the Assembly leadership attended in full force to welcome a brother, a democrat and a revolutionary.

Despite disturbances and unnecessary threats from rogue police elements to disperse the friends of Cde Mako, the Youth Assembly braved the raining weather conditions to welcome the People’s Revolutionary.

Afte waiting for more than 24 hours since yesterday, Cde was finally released at around 1630 hrs.

Cde Mako is in good spirits and not even the prison walls could break his spirits.

Welcome home the People’s Hero!

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson