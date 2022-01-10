11 Senegal Players Out Of Warriors Clash

Eleven players will be missing in the Senegal squad to face Zimbabwe in the Afcon 2021 – Group G encounter this afternoon.

The Teranga Lions have suffered two Covid-19 outbreaks, and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, captain Kalidou Koulibaly and forward Famara Diedhiou were the latest positive cases in the team.

Saliou Ciss, Bamba Dieng, Mame Baba Thiam, Pape Matar Sarr, Nampalys Mendy and second-choice goalkeeper Alfred Gomis all remained in Dakar on Wednesday after testing positive.

Coach Aliou Cisse will also be without Watford winger Ismaila Sarr and Royal Antwerp defender Abdoulaye Seck, who are both injured.

The gaffer said on Sunday: “It’s a difficult and complicated situation.

“But we are going to be competitive, and those there are going to play for those who are absent.

“We are still going into the game against Zimbabwe full of confidence.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe