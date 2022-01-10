Abducted Chamisa Ally Tortured, Dumped In Mashava

By A Correspondent- Abducted Bikita West MDC Alliance youth member John Mupanduki has been found severely tortured and dumped in Mashava.

Unknown assailants around 2 AM allegedly abducted Mupanduki at Nyika Growth point on Friday.

According to the MDC Alliance, his abductors were driving an unmarked car.

The opposition party Sunday posted on its Tweeter handle saying that Mupanduki was severely tortured and disoriented.

“Bikita West youth, John Mupanduki, was abducted at around 0200hrs at Nyika Growth point on Friday. The perpetrators used an unmarked car.

He was found yesterday badly tortured & disoriented. We call for an end to abductions of opposition members, torture & political violence.

In an update on Sunday afternoon, the MDC Alliance said Mupanduki had made an official report at Bikita Police Station Law and Order after an initial report at Nyika Base,” said MDC- Alliance.

John Mupanduki has since has made an official report to Bikita Police Station Law and Order after an initial report at Nyika Base.

“He was abducted in the early hours of Friday & dumped in Mashava. He was tortured by suspected state agents & remains in a state of shock,” posted the MDC-Alliance.