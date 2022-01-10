Abducted MDC-Alliance Bikita Member Makes Dual Police Report

By A Correspondent- John Mupanduki, the Bikita West MDC Alliance youth member who was abducted, tortured and dumped in Mashava, has made double police reports.

Unknown assailants around 2 AM allegedly abducted Mupanduki at Nyika Growth point on Friday.

According to the MDC Alliance, his abductors were driving an unmarked car.

The opposition party Sunday posted on its Tweeter handle saying that Mupanduki was severely tortured and disoriented.

“Bikita West youth, John Mupanduki, was abducted at around 0200hrs at Nyika Growth point on Friday. The perpetrators used an unmarked car.

He was found yesterday badly tortured & disoriented. We call for an end to abductions of opposition members, torture & political violence.

“Mupanduki made an official report at Bikita Police Station Law and Order after an initial report at Nyika Base. He was abducted in the early hours of Friday & dumped in Mashava. He was tortured by suspected state agents & remains in a state of shock,” posted the MDC-Alliance.