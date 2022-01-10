ZimEye
Since ED is still to step down, what's Mnangagwa achieved by removing Owen Mudha?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 10, 2022
Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired the controversial State Security minister of the Susan Mutami sex fame, Owen Ncube, in a development which own spokesperson George Charamba denies. When will the confirmation go beyond this statement which you discredit @Jamwanda2 ? pic.twitter.com/TXbstUX5K1— ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 10, 2022
