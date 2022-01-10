Shock As Man Is Killed Over Sadza

A 32-year-old Makoni woman recently appeared before a magistrate facing murder charges after she allegedly fatally assaulted a drunk neighbour who was pestering her for sadza.

Mollin Nyakudyara of Nyamukamani Village was arrested after she assaulted her neighbour on 27 December 2021, leading to his death the following day.

She reportedly used five sticks to assault her victim whose identity was not disclosed in the court papers.

Nyakudyara, who had no legal representation, appeared before magistrate Gift Manyika, who remanded her in custody to 14 January 2022.

Manyika advised Nyakudyara to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Oripa Sagandira said the now deceased arrived at Nyakudyara’s homestead in the evening on 27 December and started demanding sadza. Said Sagandira:

On December 27, 2021, at Village 2, Nyamukamani, the accused person was at her homestead.

The deceased came to her homestead at around 7 pm and started demanding to be given sadza. He was told to leave her homestead but refused.

A misunderstanding arose between the two, prompting the accused person to use some sticks to assault the deceased all over the body.

The victim sustained injuries on the face, left hand as well as some bruises on the stomach.

The victim passed away the following day at the accused’s homestead.-The Manica Post