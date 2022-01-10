Sikhala Calls For Vigilance As Persecution Of Opposition Members Rises

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has urged members of the party to remain alert and vigilant as persecution of opposition members increases.

MDC Alliance member John Mupanduki was abducted by State security agents in Bikita on Friday morning.

Hon Sikhala condemned Zanu PF barbarism in a statement on Twitter:

“Thank you Masvingo for being alert.

The security of every person is critical at this juncture.

Hope u will take him to report what happened to him from the horse’s mouth to avoid our enemies from distorting what truly transpired.

Just received a call from people who found John Mupanduki dumped in some bush in Mashava.”

MDC Alliance said in a statement:

Bikita West youth, John Mupanduki, was abducted at around 0200hrs at Nyika Growth point on Friday. The perpetrators used an unmarked car. He was found yesterday badly tortured & disoriented. We call for an end to abductions of opposition members, torture & political violence

John has just been found dumped in Mashava. Nothing much about his state and condition.

John Mupanduki at ZRP Nyika