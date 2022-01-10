“The Undertaker” Tests Positive For COVID-19

Share

Warriors assistant coach Benjani Mwaruwari failed to travel to Cameroon with the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Manchester City striker is unlikely to join the rest of the team in time for the start of the tournament which kicks off tomorrow.

On Thursday, ZIFA acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela said they were waiting to hear from Mwaruwari. Said Gwesela:

Benjani (Mwaruwari) is yet to join the Warriors team in Cameroon. As you are aware, Benjani had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the Warriors’ departure and we are yet to hear from him if he has fully recovered and he is ready to join us.

The Warriors face Senegal in Group B on 10 January before taking on Malawi four days later.

Head coach Norman Mapeza is being assisted by Tawurayi Mangwiro and Mandla Mpofu with Energy Murambadoro, the goalkeepers’ coach.- Zimbabwe Independent

Benjani Mwaruwari