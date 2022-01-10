Veteran MDC Alliance Cadre Laid To Rest

Chingwizi(Mwenezi east) MDCA* *activist laid to rest

7 January 2022

The MDCA led by President Chamisa has been engulfed by a dark cloud down in the remote areas of Mwenezi east.

We lost a brave courageous cadre Fadzai Dhave popularly known as Mai Chikoboda who dedicated her life and time to the struggle. Mai Chikoboda was laid to rest on 5 January 2022.

Despite being staying in the deep end of Mwenezi where ZANU pf brutalises opposing voice, Amai Chikoboda remained resolute a stance which few women can stand.

Mai Chikoboda was Chingwizi Branch Vice Chair lady and despised those who claim that MDCA is nowhere in resettlement areas as she was a pillar of strength there. She was a true activist who attended most party meetings and events.

May Her Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Chingwizi people are well known for being neglected by the ZANU pf government since their displacement. It therefore an eye opener to all Resettlement dwellers that ZANU pf has nothing good to offer hence there is need to embrace the spirit of the late Mai Chikoboda.

Timoth Muswere

Mwenezi east