Zim Concede Last Minute Penalty Against Senegal

Own Correspondent

The Warriors of Zimbabwe conceded a last minute penalty against Senegal in an AFCON group B opener in Cameroon on Monday.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane made no mistake from the spot to give the largely disappointing Lions Of Teranga maximum points.

The Lions Of Teranga failed to display the glitter and sparkle they are traditionally known for …

They had to snatch the winner right at the death through the great Mane’s pricise penalty.