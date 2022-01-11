Chipinge Woman Caught With 143 Mbanje Plants

Share

By- Police in Chipinge has arrested a 56-year-old woman Ararwai Chikunga from Hanganyi Village under Chief Mutema for planting mbanje.

The Chipinge Criminal Investigation Department arrested Chikunga after a tip off by locals that she was cultivating marijuana in her garden.

She had at least 143 plants with an average height of 180 cm with a street value of around US$2 000.

Chikunga has since been charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.