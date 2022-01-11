EU Lifts Ban On SADC Countries Flights

By-The European Union (EU) has agreed to lift the air travel ban on southern African countries to allow more travel to resume.

France, which holds the rotating EU presidency, announced the western bloc’s decision on tweeter.

“Member States have agreed this morning at IPCR meeting to lift the emergency break to allow air travel to resume with southern African countries. Travellers from this area will still be subject to the health measures applicable to travellers from third countries,” tweeted France.

EU had suspended most air travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The union maintained the limits even after cases continued to surge around the world, despite an outcry from the region.

-Agencies